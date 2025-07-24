Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:33 24.07.2025

There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

1 min read
There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

As of 15:22, the number of casualties as a result of enemy airstrikes on the center of Kharkiv has risen to 37.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, four children were among the victims. More than 100 rescuers and 35 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, pyrotechnic and canine teams were involved in eliminating the consequences of the air attack.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service helped more than 50 people.

As reported by the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Russian military launched UMBP-5 guided aerial bombs from a Su-34 aircraft near the settlement of Stroitel in Belgorod region. The launch range is about 100 km/h.

Tags: #kharkiv

MORE ABOUT

13:37 24.07.2025
Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

12:15 24.07.2025
Kharkiv already has 16 victims, including 10-year-old child

Kharkiv already has 16 victims, including 10-year-old child

11:57 24.07.2025
Three injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv

Three injured in enemy airstrikes on Kharkiv

15:01 12.07.2025
World Bank confirms $33.3 mln energy infrastructure grant for Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – mayor

World Bank confirms $33.3 mln energy infrastructure grant for Ukrainian city of Kharkiv – mayor

12:41 12.07.2025
Number of injured in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv rises to 3 – mayor

Number of injured in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv rises to 3 – mayor

14:24 11.07.2025
Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

11:26 08.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv of two enemy attacks grows to 82, one woman dies – prosecutor's office

Number of victims in Kharkiv of two enemy attacks grows to 82, one woman dies – prosecutor's office

16:59 07.07.2025
Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

Number of victims in Kharkiv amid two enemy attacks grows to 71, one woman dies – mayor

14:45 07.07.2025
URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

12:07 07.07.2025
In Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, UAVs hit recruitment center buildings, adjacent areas, there are injured – Ground Forces

In Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, UAVs hit recruitment center buildings, adjacent areas, there are injured – Ground Forces

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas

SBU prevents terrorist attack in center of Kyiv: Kyiv woman supposed to blow up cafe on enemy's instructions

LATEST

Kyivteploenergo tests over 80% of heating networks in preparation for winter

G7 Ambassadors in Ukraine await Zelenskyy's announced bill to ensure independence of anti-corruption bodies

Zelenskyy approves text of bill guaranteeing independence of anti-corruption bodies, submits it to Rada

SAU ship explodes in Odesa region, killing 3

European Solidarity demands govt appoint winner of competition Tsyvinsky as ESB head – Gerashchenko

URCS assists victims of Russian attacks in Odesa, Cherkasy

Ukraine awaits full response regarding each child from previously submitted list of 339 children abducted by Russia - Yermak

Embassy of Ukraine in Thailand urges Ukrainians to refrain from visiting border areas

SBU prevents terrorist attack in center of Kyiv: Kyiv woman supposed to blow up cafe on enemy's instructions

Three people die in Vodianske, Donetsk region, due to Russian shelling

AD
AD