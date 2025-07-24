There’re already 37 victims in Kharkiv

As of 15:22, the number of casualties as a result of enemy airstrikes on the center of Kharkiv has risen to 37.

Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

According to the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in Kharkiv region, four children were among the victims. More than 100 rescuers and 35 units of equipment of the State Emergency Service, pyrotechnic and canine teams were involved in eliminating the consequences of the air attack.

Psychologists of the State Emergency Service helped more than 50 people.

As reported by the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Russian military launched UMBP-5 guided aerial bombs from a Su-34 aircraft near the settlement of Stroitel in Belgorod region. The launch range is about 100 km/h.