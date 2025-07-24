Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:37 24.07.2025

Already 33 injured in Kharkiv

As of 13:09, the number of injured as a result of enemy air strikes on the center of Kharkiv has increased to 33.

City mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on his Telegram channel.

According to head of Kharkiv regional military administration Oleh Synehubov, two children required medical assistance: a 10-year-old girl had an acute stress reaction, and a 17-year-old boy had explosive wounds with head injuries.

Five injured people were taken to hospitals, among them a 33-year-old woman is in serious condition.

