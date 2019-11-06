Facts

14:07 06.11.2019

U.S. Ambassador to EU Sondland acknowledges military assistance to Ukraine depended on Burisma case investigation

1 min read
U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland changed his testimony to House of Representatives investigators and admitted that U.S. military assistance to Ukraine depended on an investigation in Ukraine into Burisma Holdings, where the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Hunter, was a board member.

According to the enclosure to Sondland's testimony posted on the House's website, the United States offered to restore military assistance to Ukraine in exchange for the personal consent of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to initiate an investigation into Biden, a political opponent of Donald Trump.

In his testimony, the ambassador said that he recalled the way he had a conversation with Zelensky's assistant Andriy Yermak in Warsaw on September 1, 2019.

"I now recall speaking individually with Mr. Yermak, where I said resumption of U.S. aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti-corruption statement that we had been discussing for many weeks," Sondland said.

