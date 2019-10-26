Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Yehor Bozhok stands for seeking the provision of the country with a NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP), but without re-applying.

"We need to clearly understand that Ukraine has gone much further during this time. Today we do not need to submit an application for the MAP, but to seek the provision of the MAP from the allies. We are working on this," Bozhok said on Twitter.

He invited all concerned to join and concentrate efforts in this context.

At the same time, the deputy foreign minister pointed to Paragraph 23 of the Declaration of the NATO Bucharest Summit of 2008, which agreed that Ukraine and Georgia would become members of the alliance and the MAP is the next step on this path.

As reported, the European Solidarity Party called on the parliament and the leadership of Ukraine to appeal to participants in the NATO summit on granting Ukraine the MAP to NATO.