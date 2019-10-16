Ukraine, Latvia to cooperate on return of ex-top officials' funds arrested in Latvia, search for new illicit assets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that Ukraine and Latvia will cooperate on the return of funds of Ukrainian ex-officials already arrested in Latvia and on the search for new illegal assets.

"A separate topic of today's conversation is criminal proceeds related to ex-officials of Ukraine, which were withdrawn to Latvian banks from Ukraine. We are committed to active bilateral cooperation in this regard. This also applies to the issue of returning assets on which there is already a relevant court decision, as well as the search for other assets that could have been illegally withdrawn from Ukraine to Latvia," he said at a press conference with Latvian President Egils Levits in Riga on Wednesday.