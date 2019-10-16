Facts

13:13 16.10.2019

Ukraine, Latvia to cooperate on return of ex-top officials' funds arrested in Latvia, search for new illicit assets

1 min read
Ukraine, Latvia to cooperate on return of ex-top officials' funds arrested in Latvia, search for new illicit assets

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky notes that Ukraine and Latvia will cooperate on the return of funds of Ukrainian ex-officials already arrested in Latvia and on the search for new illegal assets.

"A separate topic of today's conversation is criminal proceeds related to ex-officials of Ukraine, which were withdrawn to Latvian banks from Ukraine. We are committed to active bilateral cooperation in this regard. This also applies to the issue of returning assets on which there is already a relevant court decision, as well as the search for other assets that could have been illegally withdrawn from Ukraine to Latvia," he said at a press conference with Latvian President Egils Levits in Riga on Wednesday.

Tags: #zelensky #latvia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:01 16.10.2019
Zelensky announces restoration of justice in relation to Latvian companies in Ukraine which suffered from raiding, arbitrariness

Zelensky announces restoration of justice in relation to Latvian companies in Ukraine which suffered from raiding, arbitrariness

15:01 16.10.2019
Liberated Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation, treatment in Latvia

Liberated Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation, treatment in Latvia

13:58 16.10.2019
Zelensky lays down terms of Steinmeier formula's implementation

Zelensky lays down terms of Steinmeier formula's implementation

13:39 16.10.2019
Disengagement will start after 7 days of truce - Zelensky

Disengagement will start after 7 days of truce - Zelensky

17:41 15.10.2019
Zelensky focuses work with banks' NPL to achieve results – advisor

Zelensky focuses work with banks' NPL to achieve results – advisor

16:41 15.10.2019
IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

IMF expects Ukraine's GDP to grow by 3% in 2020

16:12 15.10.2019
Zelensky: banks must be protected from risks of non-performing loans

Zelensky: banks must be protected from risks of non-performing loans

12:56 15.10.2019
Latvian court rules to take $30 mln illegally acquired by ex-officials in Ukraine – PGO

Latvian court rules to take $30 mln illegally acquired by ex-officials in Ukraine – PGO

10:43 15.10.2019
Zelensky signs bill that brings national standards in line with international and European practices

Zelensky signs bill that brings national standards in line with international and European practices

10:01 15.10.2019
Zelensky:Ukraine will defend principles enshrined in its Constitution

Zelensky:Ukraine will defend principles enshrined in its Constitution

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky lays down terms of Steinmeier formula's implementation

Disengagement will start after 7 days of truce - Zelensky

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko – lawyer

Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

New schedule of disengagement of forces in Donbas discussed, but no agreement reached - OSCE

LATEST

Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

Panama prosecutor's office closes case initiated by Portnov against Poroshenko – lawyer

Any steps aimed at electing new judge of Constitutional Court currently impossible

Razumkov stands for changes in legislation to deprive deputies of mandate for absenteeism

Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

New schedule of disengagement of forces in Donbas discussed, but no agreement reached - OSCE

Sharp rise in number of Donbas ceasefire violations regrettable - OSCE special envoy

Three business associations alarmed with legislative initiatives changing selection of Supreme Court judges

Integrated border management with EU to be next step after visa-free regime – Kuleba

CVU does not see chance of quickly organizing democratic elections in Donetsk and Luhansk regions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD