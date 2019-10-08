Facts

12:25 08.10.2019

Zelensky left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

2 min read
Zelensky left one-on-one with Donbas – Lukashenko

The West has left Ukraine one-on-one with Donbas, Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko said at the Minsk Dialogue forum on Tuesday.

"We have put this horrible burden on Zelensky although this is not his problem, and have left him all alone to deal with these issues," Lukashenko said.

"Certain forces are indiscriminately using this process to crush the new authorities and the new president. And Europe keeps silent. You know who I am talking about," he said.

"Both the East and West are stoning this young man. Come on and wake up at last. The war is not just in Ukraine: there is a war in our home, and this problem must be solved by us," Lukashenko said.

"If the Normandy format is worth anything, a meeting should have been convened a long time ago and a decision should have been made," he said.

Zelensky is "a completely normal, reasonable politician who wants to solve the European problem he has inherited. He is ready to make difficult decisions for the sake of peace," Lukashenko said.

He reminded the audience about the Steinmeier formula in that context.

"If anyone thinks that the ice has been broken after the approval given in Minsk, where the sides actually did nothing but clarified the Minsk Agreements yet again, this is a mistake. The ice has not been broken, and it won't be unless we give a push to the process, which the media and politicians see as actualized," Lukashenko said.

Tags: #zelensky #lukashenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:37 08.10.2019
MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

12:04 08.10.2019
Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

Zelensky, Federation of Jewish Communities commemorate victims of mass executions in Babyn Yar

18:03 07.10.2019
Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

14:59 07.10.2019
Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

13:46 07.10.2019
Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

11:09 07.10.2019
U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

10:31 07.10.2019
U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

U.S. TV channel reports on new whistleblower in 'Ukraine scandal' in U.S.

13:28 05.10.2019
Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

16:37 04.10.2019
Lukashenko says Ukraine, Belarus have wherewithal to co-host Olympic games

Lukashenko says Ukraine, Belarus have wherewithal to co-host Olympic games

16:17 04.10.2019
Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ceasefire violations preventing disengagement in Zolote

MP Honcharenko asks SBI to investigate Zelensky's statement that Prosecutor General is under his control

Ukrainian PM announces increased defense costs in 2020

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Riaboshapka appoints SBU ex-first deputy chief Trepak to be his deputy

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

LATEST

Ceasefire violations preventing disengagement in Zolote

Ukrainian PM announces increased defense costs in 2020

Interior Ministry plans to provide State Border Service with 20 new patrol boats during three years, five of them will be built in Ukraine – Avakov

Ukrainian ombudsman asks Russian counterpart to help determine whereabouts of 2 Ukrainians convicted in Crimea

Police investigating four possible causes of An-12 crash near Lviv

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Riaboshapka appoints SBU ex-first deputy chief Trepak to be his deputy

Poroshenko's arrest next after Pashynsky, says Portnov

Zagoriy Foundation grants Teacher Prize award to a chemistry teacher from Chernihiv Oblast

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD