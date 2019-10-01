Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

Moscow expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on the Steinmeier formula at the Tuesday meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on Ukraine (TCG), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a press briefing.

"We have heard various statements of Kyiv regarding its earlier refusal [to sign the Steinmeier formula]. They have mentioned a technical mistake, a misunderstanding, etc.," Peskov said.

"So, today everyone is expecting the matter to be clarified: whether the Ukrainian stance has undergone any kind of transformation, whether the Ukrainian side confirms its renouncement of earlier agreements, or whether it reaffirms commitment to the obligations. This is what we are expecting to happen today," Peskov said.

As to what the Kremlin will do if Kyiv conclusively refuses to accept the Steinmeier formula, he said Moscow would "continue to search for solutions to the domestic Ukrainian problem the best it can."

However, Peskov said that Kyiv's rejection of the Steinmeier formula "would significantly slow down the entire process."