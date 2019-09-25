Zelensky stands for rebooting such international institutions as the United Nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that today such international institutions as the United Nations need rebooting.

"Of course, we do not question the authority of international organizations, in particular, the United Nations. But we must admit that the mechanisms are faulty. They begin to fail, these mechanisms, and therefore need to be rebooted. United Nations! Nations ... But we will be frank – are the nations really united today? And even so, what exactly unites them? There are disasters, catastrophes, wars," he said during the general debate at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday.