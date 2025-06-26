MFA on anniversary of UN Charter signing: Russian aggression against Ukraine becomes watershed for global security system

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on the 80th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter noted that Ukraine is currently confronting full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, which has violated the fundamental norms of the UN Charter and, in addition, is a state that illegally occupies the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council and uses its privileges, in particular the right of veto.

"On June 26, 2025, the world community celebrates the 80th anniversary of the signing of the United Nations Charter. This key document has become the cornerstone of international law, collective security, protection of human rights, and peaceful coexistence of states. 80 years later, Ukraine is resisting full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, which violated the fundamental norms of the UN Charter: the principles of sovereign equality, respect for the territorial integrity and political independence of states, refraining from the use of force or threat of force, and resolving disputes by peaceful means," the department's commentary states.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that this is armed aggression against a state that was a full participant in the process of creating the UN and one of its founding states.

"The fact that this is armed aggression against a state that was a full participant in the process of creating the UN and one of its founding states is blatant. What is even more shameful is that this aggression is being committed by a state that illegally occupies the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council and uses its privileges, in particular the right of veto. Russia is using this status, acquired in violation of established procedures, not for the sake of maintaining international peace and security, but to block attempts to end the war it started, to avoid responsibility for the atrocities it committed, and to blackmail other UN member states. Russian aggression against Ukraine has become a watershed for the global security system," the commentary says.

The department noted that in this context, the signing of another document, the Agreement on the Establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, on the eve of the 80th anniversary of the UN Charter, is symbolic.

It is noted that Ukraine remains committed to the cause of a strong and effective UN.

"Today, Ukraine calls on the UN Member States not only to mention the principles of the Charter in their speeches, but also to resolutely defend them in the real circumstances of today. In times of trial, it is solidarity, law and responsibility that determine the strength of the international community. We are grateful to all countries that continue to support Ukraine in its struggle for peace, freedom, independence and justice. Together, we are not only countering the aggressor - we are defending the same principles that were proclaimed in San Francisco 80 years ago," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.