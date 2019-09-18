Facts

09:44 18.09.2019

Ukraine, Turkey to continue deepening cooperation in fight against terrorism, transnational crime – meeting of Avakov, Ambassador Güldere

Ukraine, Turkey to continue deepening cooperation in fight against terrorism, transnational crime – meeting of Avakov, Ambassador Güldere

The cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey in practice was discussed during the meeting of Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and Turkish Ambassador Yağmur Ahmet Güldere.

"Ukraine and Turkey are deepening their work in the fight against terrorism, illegal smuggling of migrants and human trafficking, cybercrime, money laundering, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine said on Tuesday after the meeting.

According to the information, Avakov noted that Ukraine strongly supports Turkey in all kinds of the fight against terrorism.

In turn, Güldere noted Turkey's invariable position on supporting the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"Turkey's position on the territorial integrity of Ukraine is uncompromising - ending the war in Donbas and not recognizing the annexation of Crimea. This is the position of real partners," Avakov told following the meeting.

The liaison department concluded that the two noted that they were mutually inclined to continue making every effort to deepen the strategic partnership between the two states in combating crimes.

