Riaboshapka fires prosecutors of Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Odesa and Cherkasy regions

On September 3, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka signed orders for the dismissal of prosecutors from four regions - Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Odesa and Cherkasy, the PGO's press service said.

According to information on the websites of regional prosecutor's offices, the Odesa prosecutor's office is headed by Oleh Zhuchenko, Vinnytsia – by Vyacheslav Sokolovy, Zhytomyr – by Liubomyr Viytovych, Cherkasy – by Serhiy Ovcharenko.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office recalled that at a meeting with public representatives of Cherkasy region, during a working visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, some participants in the meeting complained about the work of the regional prosecutor. In addition, in Zhytomyr region, the head of state noted the improper work of the prosecutor's office in the region, in particular, in countering the illegal extraction of amber.