Facts

12:49 04.09.2019

Riaboshapka fires prosecutors of Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Odesa and Cherkasy regions

1 min read
Riaboshapka fires prosecutors of Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Odesa and Cherkasy regions

On September 3, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka signed orders for the dismissal of prosecutors from four regions - Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Odesa and Cherkasy, the PGO's press service said.

According to information on the websites of regional prosecutor's offices, the Odesa prosecutor's office is headed by Oleh Zhuchenko, Vinnytsia – by Vyacheslav Sokolovy, Zhytomyr – by Liubomyr Viytovych, Cherkasy – by Serhiy Ovcharenko.

The press service of the Prosecutor General's Office recalled that at a meeting with public representatives of Cherkasy region, during a working visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, some participants in the meeting complained about the work of the regional prosecutor. In addition, in Zhytomyr region, the head of state noted the improper work of the prosecutor's office in the region, in particular, in countering the illegal extraction of amber.

Tags: #riaboshapka
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:13 30.08.2019
Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

13:28 29.08.2019
President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

President to offer Riaboshapka prosecutor general post, Bakanov SBU chief post – MP from Servant of the People Poturayev

16:50 13.08.2019
Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

14:00 08.08.2019
Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

15:32 23.07.2019
Riaboshapka considered as one of candidates for prosecutor general of Ukraine

Riaboshapka considered as one of candidates for prosecutor general of Ukraine

16:59 17.07.2019
Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

Ukrainian president's team preparing govt cuts

11:08 16.07.2019
Zelensky Office wants special parliamentary meeting on July 18 to adopt anti-corruption initiatives

Zelensky Office wants special parliamentary meeting on July 18 to adopt anti-corruption initiatives

16:29 11.06.2019
Riaboshapka: Vladyslav Bukharev appointed chief of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

Riaboshapka: Vladyslav Bukharev appointed chief of Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service

12:45 03.05.2019
EU supports revision, new approaches to judicial reform in Ukraine – Zelensky's advisor

EU supports revision, new approaches to judicial reform in Ukraine – Zelensky's advisor

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Health minister Skaletska: first we need to work out emergency medical service, transplant surgery

EU to extend individual anti-Russian sanctions for six months

Zelensky appoints Hanna Kovalenko deputy head of President's Office – decree

Premier Honcharuk: Cabinet makes submission to president to dismiss Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head

Premier proposing IT-sector to set up its own Fund on Human Capital Development

LATEST

Court decides on forced bringing of Gontareva to SBI, measures to be taken to implement this decision

Klitschko: govt takes step to introduce direct presidential rule in Kyiv, dismissing me from post of Kyiv Administration head

Zelensky fires head of SBU office head in Kherson region

Health minister Skaletska: first we need to work out emergency medical service, transplant surgery

EU to extend individual anti-Russian sanctions for six months

Zelensky appoints Hanna Kovalenko deputy head of President's Office – decree

Premier Honcharuk: Cabinet makes submission to president to dismiss Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head

Premier proposing IT-sector to set up its own Fund on Human Capital Development

Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

Zelensky: If govt doesn't solve problem with utility tariffs, it will be dissolved

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD