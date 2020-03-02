Facts

Prosecutor General: It's planned to extend agreement on work of MH17 investigation group

Prosecutor General: It's planned to extend agreement on work of MH17 investigation group

Ukrainian investigators continue to work in the joint investigative group to investigate the MH17 disaster, an agreement to extend the work will be signed by the end of this week, said Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka.

"At the end of this week, it is planned to sign a continuation of the agreement on the investigation team, and we will also extend this agreement. Our prosecutors are fully represented in this investigation group, they are professional, they can cooperate and work competently in this investigation group," Riaboshapka told reporters in Kyiv on Monday, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

Some media outlets reported in February that six prosecutors involved in the investigation of the MH17 incident, including two members of the Joint Investigation Team, were fired in Ukraine in the course of the anti-corruption reform. The reports caused concern of Dutch parliamentarians but Dutch Justice Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus assured them that the replacement of Ukrainian prosecutors would have no effect on the MH17 probe.

Riaboshapka said also that Ukraine was expecting the court to be fair in hearing the MH17 case. "We have no doubt that the ruling will be impartial and fair. [...] What do we expect? We expect every culprit behind this horrid crime to be punished," he said.

Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 en route from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, was downed in the Donetsk region of Ukraine on July 17, 2014. None of the 298 people on board survived.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), which includes law enforcement from Ukraine, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, and Malaysia, is probing the incident.

In September 2016, the JIT made public conclusions that the aircraft was downed by a missile fired from a Buk air defense missile system, and the JIT identified the ownership of the Buk missile a year ago. According to the JIT, the missile launcher belongs to the Russian 53rd Air Defense Missile Brigade, which is deployed in Kursk.

The JIT named four suspects in the MH17 crash: Russians Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), Sergei Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov, and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko. Dutch prosecutors plan to charge these individuals in the Boeing crash case.

The first court hearing in this case is scheduled to take place at the Justice Complex Schiphol on March 9.

Tags: #mh17 #riaboshapka
Riaboshapka announces resumption of contacts with Iranian law enforcers on downed Ukrainian plane, but consultations postponed due to coronavirus epidemic

Prosecutor General: It's planned to extend agreement on work of MH17 investigation group

Rotation of Ukrainian investigators on MH17 case is planned, won't affect upcoming trial – Prystaiko

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

Indictments against MH17 case suspects issued in June 2019, writs of summons being served now

Ukraine insists that 'black boxes' from UIA plane downed over Tehran should be deciphered on its territory – Riaboshapka

ECHR denies ban on extradition of Tsemakh figuring in MH17 crash case to Netherlands – lawyer

Riaboshapka returns previous team of prosecutors on Maidan case

Riaboshapka reshuffles investigation team of prosecutors on crimes in defense industry

PGO ceases to exist as institution from 2020 – Riaboshapka

