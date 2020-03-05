Zelensky on Riaboshapka no-confidence vote: MPs are voting, my opinion is that if there is no result he shouldn't hold the post

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that the head of a given agency, in particular Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka, should not keep his or her position, if no results are demonstrated.

"I'm sure they will tell me: Ah-y-yah, you can't touch the prosecutor general. Although, you know, we have come a long way since the election campaign. Let members of parliament vote there as they want, but my personal opinion is very simple: if there is no result, the official should vacate the position," Zelensky said at a meeting with representatives of small and medium-sized businesses in Poltava region on Thursday. The event was attended by ambassadors of G7 countries.