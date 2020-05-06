SAPO opens case on possible declaring of false info, obtaining undue benefits by Riaboshapka

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has opened a case regarding the possible declaring of false information and the receipt of undue benefits by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka.

"Information was entered into the unified register of pretrial investigations under Article 366-1 (declaring false information) and Article 368 Part 4 (obtaining of undue gain)," the SAPO told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday morning.

The prosecutor's office specified that the case was opened on the basis of a court decision, and there is no talk of suspicion notification yet.

Riaboshapka himself in a comment to the agency noted that the proceedings were opened on the basis of a statement by one of the dismissed prosecutors, who was probably "offended."

"There is no prospect of an investigation of this case, but the SAPO and the NABU must carry out formal procedures," the former prosecutor general said.