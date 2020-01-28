Riaboshapka returns previous team of prosecutors on Maidan case

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has changed the team of prosecutors on the criminal case on the murders which took place on Instytutska Street in Kyiv on February 20, 2014, the Advocacy Advisory Panel said on Facebook.

"After the fake prosecutors have been recused by Sviatoshynsky District Court on January 14, 2020, the prosecutor general on January 27, 2020 ordered to restore the 'original' membership of the group of prosecutors – Oleksiy Donsky, Ihor Zemsky, Yanis Symonov – and strengthen the group," reads the statement.

In December 2019, Riaboshapka changed the team of prosecutors on the case. Under its guidance, former officers of the Berkut riot police Oleh Yanishevsky, Serhiy Zinchenko and Pavlo Abroskin, who had been the suspects in the case on the killing of activists on Instytutska Street, as well as Serhiy Tamtura and Oleksandr Marynchenko, who had been kept under house arrest, were sent to the swap of prisoners between Ukraine and the occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on December 29, 2019.

The court ruled to recuse the prosecutors on January 14, 2020.