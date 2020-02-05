Facts

No contact with Iran on case of downed UIA plane – Riaboshapka

There is no contact between Ukrainian and Iranian investigators in the case on the downing of Ukraine International Airlines PS752 flight over Tehran, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has said.

"Cooperation within the crime investigation: we don't have such contact with the Iranian side. We don't understand why," he told reporters following his participation in a meeting of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement on Wednesday.

He also said that the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) had several contacts with the Iranian representatives, however they never developed into a dialogue and were held through representatives of Ukraine's Interior Ministry and embassy.

"It is hard for me to link this with something. This might obviously prove the Iranian side's reluctance to help us with the investigation into the crime. Possibly, there are other reasons," he said.

Riaboshapka also said that Ukraine has prepared a project of creating a joint investigation team with the countries whose citizens also were on board of the PS752 flight.

"As of today, let's say, expectations to form a joint investigation team are not very big. Thus, we rely more on international legal aid and diplomatic channels," he said.

