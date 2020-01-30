Facts

13:57 30.01.2020

Ukraine insists that 'black boxes' from UIA plane downed over Tehran should be deciphered on its territory – Riaboshapka

Ukraine is ready to invite experts from Iran, France and Canada for deciphering the "black boxes" from the Ukrainian passenger plane, which was downed over Tehran, and insists that the procedure should be held on the territory of Ukraine, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has said.

"The point is not in the fact that there is no answer on the "black boxes," but in the fact that these answers change several times a day. Various Iranian officials provide different information, and that is why we do not have a final understanding," Riaboshapka said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, while speaking on the situation with possible passing of the "black boxes" to Ukraine for deciphering.

"The core of our position was and is that the "boxes" should be deciphered in Ukraine," the Prosecutor General said.

When asked whether the French side was ready to participate in the procedure, Riaboshapka said, "We are ready, the French side too. They have responded that they would send their experts for the deciphering. We are ready to invite not only Iran, but also French and Canadian experts to this process."

He also said that in fact two investigations are being held: one of them is civil, within the framework of the Convention on International Civil Aviation and the Convention for the Unification of Certain Rules for International Carriage by Air, while the second one is criminal.

Riaboshapka added that the results of the investigation which is being conducted International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) could be attached to the criminal investigation.

"In general, a criminal investigation will then continue based on the results of the civil investigation. This means that it might become a big and important part of the criminal investigation," he said.

When asked where the trial on those found guilty of the crash of Ukraine's Boeing should be held, Riaboshapka said, "There are different opinions on the issue. As the accident happened in Iran, Iran has to ensure an effective investigation and a trail. We also have to conduct our own investigation."

As reported, Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737-800 performing flight PS752 from Tehran to Kyiv crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport in the early hours of January 8, shortly after takeoff.

None of the 167 passengers and nine crewmembers aboard survived the crash. The casualties included 11 citizens of Ukraine, including the nine crewmembers, 82 Iranian citizens, 63 Canadians, ten Swedish citizens, four citizens of Afghanistan, three Germans, and three citizens of the UK.

Iranian authorities said on January 11 that the national army had downed the Boeing by mistake. Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Forces Amir Ali Hajizadeh assumed full responsibility for the Ukrainian plane's crash.

Tags: #black_box #uia #riaboshapka #plane_crash
