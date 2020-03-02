Riaboshapka announces resumption of contacts with Iranian law enforcers on downed Ukrainian plane, but consultations postponed due to coronavirus epidemic

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka announces the resumption of communication with Iranian law enforcement agencies on the crash of the Ukrainian UIA plane near Tehran, but consultations are postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

"The communication with Iranian law enforcement agencies has been resumed. We have to hold consultations, but, unfortunately, due to the coronavirus epidemic, consultations are postponed for some time," Riaboshapka told reporters in Kyiv on Monday, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

At the same time, he emphasized: "as soon as the situation improves slightly, we will resume consultations and will directly communicate with our Iranian colleagues."