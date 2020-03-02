Prosecutor General: It's planned to extend agreement on work of MH17 investigation group

Ukrainian investigators continue to work in the joint investigative group to investigate the MH17 disaster, an agreement to extend the work will be signed by the end of this week, said Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka.

"At the end of this week, it is planned to sign a continuation of the agreement on the investigation team, and we will also extend this agreement. Our prosecutors are fully represented in this investigation group, they are professional, they can cooperate and work competently in this investigation group," Riaboshapka told reporters in Kyiv on Monday, answering a question from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.