Rada's committee recommends MPs to consider draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Riaboshapka

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement has decided to recommend the parliamentarians to put up for vote during a plenary session a draft resolution on vote of no confidence in Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka, the chairman of the committee, Denys Monastyrsky, said.

The majority of the members of the committee backed this decision.