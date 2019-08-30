Information on possible exchange to appear when all necessary facts confirmed – Polozov

Lawyer Nikolai Polozov, the coordinator of the defense team of the Ukrainian POW sailors held in the Russian Federation, said that he intend to comment on the exchange situation only when all the necessary facts are confirmed.

"In connection with the numerous appeals of media representatives, as well as attempts by a number of people to misinform the public about the release of Ukrainian prisoners of war and political prisoners, we officially inform that the lawyers of the team of Ukrainian POW sailors do not give any comments on these circumstances," Polozov wrote in the Facebook group "Protection of Ukrainian POW sailors" on Friday.

He noted that lawyers, in order to protect their clients, do not intend to comment on the rumors "and obviously false information."

"An official comment will be presented on this page when all the necessary facts are confirmed. Thank you for your understanding," he stressed.