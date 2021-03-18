Facts

Sailors from sunken ship return to Ukraine - Embassy in Romania

On Thursday, March 18, Ukrainian sailors from the crew of the vessel Volgo Balt 179, accompanied by employees of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania, arrived at the border crossing point of Reni (Ukraine).

"After registration of entry to the territory of our state, Ukrainian citizens are to go in an organized manner to Odesa, where they will be met by representatives of the operator of the sunken ship Volgo Balt 179," the press service of the Embassy informs.

The state of health of all ten rescued sailors is satisfactory.

It is noted that during their stay on the territory of Romania, the sailors were provided with everything necessary and underwent appropriate medical and preventive procedures to organize their safe transportation to Ukraine.

As reported, the Volgo Balt 179 with 13 Ukrainians onboard sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania. Ten sailors were rescued, two sailors died. One sailor is considered missing.

