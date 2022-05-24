Sailors of Caspian Flotilla of Russia refuse to carry out combat missions due to emergency state of ships - Main Defense Intelligence

Sailors of the 106th brigade of surface ships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Southern Military District of Russia, who are participating in the war against Ukraine as part of the naval grouping, refuse to carry out combat missions due to the emergency state of the ships, the Main Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"International sanctions imposed against the occupying country do not allow full maintenance and repair of navigation equipment and diesel equipment of the warships of the flotilla. To ensure buoyancy of some ships, including cruise missile carriers, details from Chinese-made household appliances, purchased at much higher price, were installed instead of the original units. Now, the occupiers, who are familiar with 'import substitution', perceive each trip to the sea as a one-way ticket. After all, it can be their last one and lead to an environmental disaster in the region," the Main Defense Intelligence said.

In addition, according to the Main Defense Intelligence, the command of the Caspian flotilla, fearing inspections and accusations of embezzlement of funds allocated for the purchase of spare parts, gave the order to hide in every possible way the facts of the incapacity of the ship's composition. Those responsible for leaking this information are threatened with charges of high treason and sentence to 15 years in prison.

"The invaders decided to secretly write collective letters to Putin and Shoigu, in which they reveal all the financial schemes of the command," the intelligence reports.

Also, the military intelligence of Ukraine published a list of war criminals - servicemen of the 106th brigade of surface ships (military unit 40153 Kaspiysk).