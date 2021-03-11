Ukrainian MFA publishes list of Ukrainians rescued from sunken ship Volgo Balt

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has published a list of 10 sailors rescued from the ship Volgo Balt that was wrecked off the coast of Romania.

The list was published by spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko on Twitter.

In turn, the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Ukraine reported that the whereabouts of the captain's mate are still being established. According to their information, two people were killed: the captain and the electrician.

As reported, the Volgo Balt 179 with 13 Ukrainians onboard sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania. Ten sailors were rescued, two sailors died.