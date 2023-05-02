Pirates capture three sailors, including two Georgian citizens, near Gabon

Pirates have kidnapped three sailors from a ship anchored in Gabon's territorial waters, Georgia's Maritime Transport Agency said on Tuesday.

The kidnapping occurred in the early hours of May 2, with two Georgian citizens among the kidnapped individuals, the agency said. It did not specify the name of the vessel or the flag it was flying.

"The Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia's Economy and Sustainable Development Ministry, together with the Foreign Ministry, is working actively alongside the crewing and ship-owning company, among others, to release our sailors. Representatives of the agency have already contacted the sailors' relatives and provided them with detailed information," the agency said.