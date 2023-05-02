Facts

20:51 02.05.2023

Pirates capture three sailors, including two Georgian citizens, near Gabon

1 min read

Pirates have kidnapped three sailors from a ship anchored in Gabon's territorial waters, Georgia's Maritime Transport Agency said on Tuesday.

The kidnapping occurred in the early hours of May 2, with two Georgian citizens among the kidnapped individuals, the agency said. It did not specify the name of the vessel or the flag it was flying.

"The Maritime Transport Agency of Georgia's Economy and Sustainable Development Ministry, together with the Foreign Ministry, is working actively alongside the crewing and ship-owning company, among others, to release our sailors. Representatives of the agency have already contacted the sailors' relatives and provided them with detailed information," the agency said.

Tags: #georgia #kidnapping #pirates #sailors

MORE ABOUT

21:23 31.03.2023
Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

Georgia establishes anti-corruption bureau at European Commission's recommendation

20:44 28.03.2023
Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses dissatisfaction to Norwegian ambassador about human rights award for Saakashvili

Georgian Foreign Ministry expresses dissatisfaction to Norwegian ambassador about human rights award for Saakashvili

20:59 22.03.2023
Georgia's Vivamedi clinic requests assessing whether ex-President Saakashvili's further stay there is appropriate

Georgia's Vivamedi clinic requests assessing whether ex-President Saakashvili's further stay there is appropriate

13:05 13.03.2023
MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

MFA categorically refutes insinuations of Georgian authorities on alleged preparation by Ukraine of coup in Georgia, dragging it into war with Russia

21:11 09.03.2023
Georgian Interior Ministry says all detained protesters released

Georgian Interior Ministry says all detained protesters released

20:43 09.03.2023
Another protest rally underway in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

Another protest rally underway in front of Georgian parliament in Tbilisi

16:13 08.03.2023
Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

Ukrainian MFA shares EU's position on contradiction of European values of Georgian draft law on ‘foreign agents’, expresses solidarity with Georgian people

09:12 08.03.2023
Georgian opposition calls its supporters to another protest in Tbilisi

Georgian opposition calls its supporters to another protest in Tbilisi

20:16 07.03.2023
U.S. Embassy in Georgia calls consideration of foreign agent bills 'dark day' for Georgian democracy

U.S. Embassy in Georgia calls consideration of foreign agent bills 'dark day' for Georgian democracy

21:01 28.02.2023
Tbilisi denies reports that EU demanded Saakashvili be moved to Poland for treatment

Tbilisi denies reports that EU demanded Saakashvili be moved to Poland for treatment

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces preparation of new large sanction package against Russia

Zelenskyy hopes that Portugal to be able to take measures to strengthen abilities of Ukrainian defenders

Reznikov speaks over phone with his Norwegian, Finnish counterparts

Ukraine ready to remain guarantor of world's food security – Zelenskyy in talk with African Union Chairman

Decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO depends on four countries – Kuleba

Rada intends to amend law on advertising in line with European Commission's requirements for Ukraine's accession to EU

Estonia buys EUR 100 million worth barrage ammunition - Defense Ministry

Manipulative statements by Russian children's ombudsperson won't help to conceal Russia's crimes against Ukraine – Lubinets

Denmark to allocate aid package of DKK 1.7 bln to support Ukraine in counteroffensive

Kuleba believes that Putin will refrain from going to BRICS summit in South Africa

AD
AD
AD
AD