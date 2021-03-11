Facts

12:19 11.03.2021

Volgo Balt 179 ship sank in Black Sea with 13 Ukrainians on board: two people died – media

1 min read
A ship with 13 Ukrainian sailors on board sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania, the News.ro publication said.

"Two sailors were killed, one is still wanted and ten were rescued after the sinking of a ship that flew the Ukrainian flag. Ten rescued sailors are on the GSP Falcon and will be taken to the port of Constanța," the News.ro publication said on Thursday.

As noted, an emergency message from the Volgo Balt 179 vessel was received at 04:40 on Thursday. According to Radu Petrescu, spokesperson for Grup Servicii Petroliere, the rescue operation started immediately, in extremely difficult weather conditions. Ten rescued are in the hospital of the GSP Falcon and receive all the necessary assistance. Another crew member has not yet been found. The rescue operation continues.

At the same time, according to HotNews.ro, the ship was flying the flag of the Comoros and left the Russian port of Rostov-on-Don, heading for Constanta.

