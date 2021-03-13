Ukrainian sailors from sunken ship may return home next week, search operation continues - Embassy in Romania

Ukrainian sailors rescued from the ship Volgo Balt 179 that sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania may return home next week, the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania reported.

At the same time, the Romanian military rescuers continued their search operation on Saturday. "Rescuers are looking for the body of the deceased captain of the sunken ship (at the very beginning it was recorded in the area of the accident, but could not be lifted aboard the rescue ship), as well as the first mate, who has been considered missing since the beginning of the search operation," the Embassy said on Facebook on Saturday.

The report notes that the condition of the rescued sailors is satisfactory. All of them will be under medical examination at the Constanta hospital until March 15. They were given certificates for returning to Ukraine.

"Depending on the state of health and the term of completion of a number of investigative actions of the Romanian law enforcement agencies, the return of Ukrainian sailors to their homeland should be expected next week," the message says.

The sailors are provided with clothing and appropriate food.

As reported, the Volgo Balt 179 with 13 Ukrainians onboard sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania. Ten sailors were rescued, two sailors died.