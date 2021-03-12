Ukrainian sailors rescued from Volgo Balt 179 arrive at Constanta port – MFA

Ukrainian sailors rescued from the sunken ship Volgo Balt 179 arrived at the port of Constanta, said Oleh Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

"Volgo Balt 179: the rescued Ukrainian sailors have arrived at the port of Constanta. Now they are undergoing medical examination. The condition of the citizen evacuated to the hospital yesterday is stable, there are no threats to her life," Nikolenko wrote on Twitter on Friday. According to him, the head of the Ukrainian Embassy in Romania and the consuls, together with the sailors are providing them with the necessary consular assistance.

As reported, the Volgo Balt 179 with 13 Ukrainians onboard sank in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania. Ten sailors were rescued, two sailors died.