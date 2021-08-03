Facts

13:18 03.08.2021

SBU returns to Infrastructure Ministry State Register of Sailors previously seized by raiders

2 min read
SBU returns to Infrastructure Ministry State Register of Sailors previously seized by raiders

Cyber ​​specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) returned the State Register of Seafarers' Documents from the control of third parties to the Ministry of Infrastructure, the attackers used it for corruption schemes.

As head of the SBU's cybersecurity department Illia Vitiuk said at a briefing on Tuesday, two individuals, intermediaries of agencies that hired sailors, have already been reported as suspects. The issue of prosecuting other involved persons is currently being resolved.

"The SBU, together with the Prosecutor General's Office, stopped one of the largest corruption schemes in our country, which consisted of extorting bribes from Ukrainian sailors and was combined with interfering in state resources and even seizing the latter. The scale of this scheme is impressive: according to preliminary estimates, they more than $150 million in revenue a year. The scheme has been in operation for many years, with tens of thousands of sailors affected," he said.

Speaking about when the online register will work in full, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Yuriy Vaskov noted that the situation is very difficult and still needs time.

"As for the main issue, when it will work transparently in an IT format that is convenient for sailors, we still need time. This is a very serious work," he said.

According to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, the new register will be fully owned by the state. The entrance to it will be carried out by means of a digital signature, which will make any manipulations in this sphere impossible in the future.

"We hope that all services related to seafarers will be launched in a simplified way on the Diia website according to all modern standards of state public services provision by European countries. Today, the task of the Digital Transformation Ministry is to help the Ministry of Infrastructure to do everything possible to create a new register as soon as possible and public services to be provided comprehensively and as soon as possible," Fedorov said.

Tags: #registers #sailors #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:44 03.08.2021
NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

17:08 02.08.2021
SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

SBU exposes scheme of theft of means allocated for medical treatment building for anti-terrorist operation participants

14:36 31.07.2021
SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

SBU investigators receive data from Chaus indicating his abduction, measures taken to ensure his safety – press center

08:50 31.07.2021
NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

NABU: SBU officers illegally deliver Chaus to building on Volodymyrska, refusing to hand over to detectives

10:58 27.07.2021
Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

Zelensky on personnel changes in SBU: There is no and won't be alternative to SBU reform

14:29 23.07.2021
SBU blocks FSB agent network of law enforcement officers, officials in Kherson region

SBU blocks FSB agent network of law enforcement officers, officials in Kherson region

15:35 18.06.2021
SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

SBU conducting searches at Municipal Warta in framework of case on illegal handling of weapons

12:05 18.06.2021
SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

SBU prevents sale of classified defense devices, for which offenders sought $2 mln

15:25 08.06.2021
SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

SBU conducting searches at Shariy party's founders

16:01 05.06.2021
SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

SBU stops attempt to import chemicals produced at Russian plant sanctioned by NSDC into Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Chairs of Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committees of nine countries oppose Nord Stream 2

NABU: SBU's concealment of info about Chaus' whereabouts is assistance in evading legal proceedings

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

Residents of ORDLO can become 'guinea pigs' for Russian pharmacists - Defense Ministry

LATEST

Chairs of Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committees of nine countries oppose Nord Stream 2

Police not contacted earlier by Shyshov about possible surveillance – National Police head

Zelensky signs law restoring work of High Qualification Commission of Judges

Residents of ORDLO can become 'guinea pigs' for Russian pharmacists - Defense Ministry

Exterior Ministry makes efforts to develop Ukraine Now brand - Dzaparova

Head of Belarusian House in Ukraine found hanged – Kyiv police

Kuleba urges to define clear roadmap for Ukraine's accession to NATO, EU

Ukrzaliznytsia restores 70% of long-distance passenger traffic in July from 2019 level

Liashko calls for promotion of COVID-19 vaccination during Independence Day events

HACC to continue hearing at NABU request on measure of restraint for Chaus on Aug 4

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD