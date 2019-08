Honcharuk to be prime minister – Gerus after meeting of Servant of the People faction

MP from the Servant of the People Party, representative of the president in the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine Andriy Gerus has confirmed that the majority of MPs in the Verkhovna Rada will support candidacy of deputy head of the Office of the President Oleksiy Honcharuk to the post of prime minister of Ukraine.

"Honcharuk will be prime minister," Gerus told reporters on Thursday in parliament.