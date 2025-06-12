Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:27 12.06.2025

New industrial region emerging in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region – MP

2 min read
New industrial region emerging in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region – MP

A new industrial region is taking shape in Ukraine – in Zakarpattia region – where numerous enterprises are being launched and significant generation capacity is under construction, according to Andriy Gerus, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Energy Committee.

"In my view, we are witnessing the emergence of a new industrial region – Zakarpattia region. The number of technical connection permits issued to businesses there is truly impressive. And as far as I know, the regional power utility is issuing these permits appropriately – there have been no complaints," Gerus said during the Energy Day 2025 event organized by the European Business Association in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He noted that a wide variety of power generation facilities are also under construction in the region – including solar, wind, and gas-fired power plants – as evidenced by the technical conditions granted for their connection to the grid.

"Zakarpattia region is showing tremendous momentum. We're not talking about Soviet-style gigantomania, where three factories formed the basis of an entire region or city. What's happening now is the launch of dozens and dozens of small enterprises. In just a few years, we'll see a significant transformation compared to what the region looked like five years ago," the committee chair added.

Tags: #gerus #industrial

MORE ABOUT

20:07 10.10.2023
Cabinet approves creation of Syhnivka industrial park in Lviv

Cabinet approves creation of Syhnivka industrial park in Lviv

10:57 04.01.2022
Top managers of Ukrainian large industrial companies sum up outcomes of 2021

Top managers of Ukrainian large industrial companies sum up outcomes of 2021

10:05 04.01.2022
Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Agreement on 'industrial visa-free travel' with EU not to be signed in 2022 – Stefanishyna

16:53 22.04.2021
Industrial production in Ukraine 2.1% up in March 2021 - statistics

Industrial production in Ukraine 2.1% up in March 2021 - statistics

16:42 23.03.2021
Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

Fall in industrial production in Ukraine in Feb-2021 accelerates to 4.6% due to non-leap year - Statistics Service

16:58 22.01.2021
Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

Ukraine's industrial production 5.2% down in 2020 – statistics

14:40 16.01.2021
Gas distribution tariff will be limited to UAH 1.79/cubic meter – Gerus

Gas distribution tariff will be limited to UAH 1.79/cubic meter – Gerus

16:55 11.01.2021
Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

Industrial prices in Ukraine 14.5% up in 2020 - statistics

17:28 17.12.2020
Zelensky calls signing 'industrial visa-free' agreement with EU key task for two years

Zelensky calls signing 'industrial visa-free' agreement with EU key task for two years

18:11 22.10.2020
Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

Decline in industrial production in Ukraine slows to 4.4% in Sept 2020 – statistics

HOT NEWS

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Inflation in Ukraine grows to 1.3% in May 2025, to 15.9% y-o-y – statistics

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate unchanged at 15.5% as expected

Bankers expect NBU to maintain key policy rate at 15.5% - poll

LATEST

Naftogaz's eurotrader receives certification for biomethane trade, calls on producers to cooperate

Kovalska invests 6.6 mln in lab modernization

Three individuals, computer company already claiming shares of Progress machine-building plant listed on PFTS

First building of M10 Lviv Industrial Park receives international 'green' EDGE certificate

EU, Germany provide EUR 18 million to Ukraine's Energy Efficiency Fund

VEON appoints New Group CFO Burak to Kyivstar's Supervisory Board, replacing former CFO Brakenhoff

UN World Food Programme extends support for vulnerable Ukrainians through July

Price cap for Russian oil should not exceed $30 – Zelenskyy

Decarbonization Fund finances 36 projects on energy efficiency, RES development

Elevator with capacity of 30,000 tonnes, dry port to be built in Lviv region

AD
AD