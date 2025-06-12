New industrial region emerging in Ukraine's Zakarpattia region – MP

A new industrial region is taking shape in Ukraine – in Zakarpattia region – where numerous enterprises are being launched and significant generation capacity is under construction, according to Andriy Gerus, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Energy Committee.

"In my view, we are witnessing the emergence of a new industrial region – Zakarpattia region. The number of technical connection permits issued to businesses there is truly impressive. And as far as I know, the regional power utility is issuing these permits appropriately – there have been no complaints," Gerus said during the Energy Day 2025 event organized by the European Business Association in Kyiv on Wednesday.

He noted that a wide variety of power generation facilities are also under construction in the region – including solar, wind, and gas-fired power plants – as evidenced by the technical conditions granted for their connection to the grid.

"Zakarpattia region is showing tremendous momentum. We're not talking about Soviet-style gigantomania, where three factories formed the basis of an entire region or city. What's happening now is the launch of dozens and dozens of small enterprises. In just a few years, we'll see a significant transformation compared to what the region looked like five years ago," the committee chair added.