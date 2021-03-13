Arakhamia takes charge of political council of Servant of People party

Leader of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia has headed the political council of the party of the same name, deputy head of the faction Yevhenia Kravchuk said on her Facebook page.

"At the first meeting of the newly created political council, the Servant of the People elected chairman of the political council David Arakhamia," Kravchuk said.

Also, according to her information, four deputy heads of the political council such as Ruslan Stefanchuk, Yevhenia Kravchuk, Andriy Motovylovets, Vadym Halaychuk have been elected, and Anatoliy Ostapenko has been elected as a secretary.

Kravchuk informed that eight more deputies will be elected at the next meetings. The political council will include 73 members of the Servant of the People party.