Servant of People plans to organize extraordinary session to vote for Energy Minister

The Servant of the People faction plans to collect signatures for holding an extraordinary session of parliament to consider the appointment of the Minister of Energy, whose position is claimed by vice-president of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Herman Haluschenko.

"The MPs heard the report of the candidate for the position of Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko. It is planned to collect signature lists for an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, where he will speak before the people's representatives, and the issue of his appointment will be put to a vote in the hall," the faction reported after the meeting late Thursday night on its website.

It is also reported that a decision was made to vote by collecting signatures on the further participation of Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko in the faction because of his trip to the Republic of Belarus and a meeting with its President Alexander Lukashenko, for which he was not authorized.

Also, the meeting participants came to the conclusion that MP Mykola Tyschenko has to pay the maximum fine for violating quarantine restrictions when celebrating his wife's birthday, but the political council of the party should take the final decision on this issue, the message says.

As reported with reference to the interlocutor of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the Servant of the People faction held a constructive meeting with the Vice-President of Energoatom Herman Haluschenko, who is being considered as a candidate for the post of Minister of Energy.

According to him, there are all prerequisites to say that the faction will support Haluschenko's candidacy, and the next stages will be the consideration of his candidacy at a meeting of the Rada's energy committee, and then at an extraordinary session of parliament.