Economy

09:37 23.04.2021

Servant of People plans to organize extraordinary session to vote for Energy Minister

2 min read
Servant of People plans to organize extraordinary session to vote for Energy Minister

The Servant of the People faction plans to collect signatures for holding an extraordinary session of parliament to consider the appointment of the Minister of Energy, whose position is claimed by vice-president of National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom Herman Haluschenko.

"The MPs heard the report of the candidate for the position of Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko. It is planned to collect signature lists for an extraordinary meeting of the Verkhovna Rada, where he will speak before the people's representatives, and the issue of his appointment will be put to a vote in the hall," the faction reported after the meeting late Thursday night on its website.

It is also reported that a decision was made to vote by collecting signatures on the further participation of Deputy Yevhen Shevchenko in the faction because of his trip to the Republic of Belarus and a meeting with its President Alexander Lukashenko, for which he was not authorized.

Also, the meeting participants came to the conclusion that MP Mykola Tyschenko has to pay the maximum fine for violating quarantine restrictions when celebrating his wife's birthday, but the political council of the party should take the final decision on this issue, the message says.

As reported with reference to the interlocutor of the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the Servant of the People faction held a constructive meeting with the Vice-President of Energoatom Herman Haluschenko, who is being considered as a candidate for the post of Minister of Energy.

According to him, there are all prerequisites to say that the faction will support Haluschenko's candidacy, and the next stages will be the consideration of his candidacy at a meeting of the Rada's energy committee, and then at an extraordinary session of parliament.

Tags: #energy #minister #servant_of_the_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:36 20.04.2021
Energy Ministry considers it expedient to eliminate imbalance in RES structure in Ukraine developing wind, bioenergy

Energy Ministry considers it expedient to eliminate imbalance in RES structure in Ukraine developing wind, bioenergy

17:03 13.04.2021
Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

Withdrawal of coal from Ukraine's energy mix should be accompanied by development of energy storage systems – Vitrenko

18:37 02.04.2021
Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

Ukraine, Qatar discus energy cooperation

17:27 02.04.2021
Energy Efficiency Agency, profile association sign memo of cooperation to develop hydrogen energy

Energy Efficiency Agency, profile association sign memo of cooperation to develop hydrogen energy

11:34 02.04.2021
Coal supplies to Ukrainian TPPs, CHPPs in March 2021 exceed consumption for first time since Aug 2020

Coal supplies to Ukrainian TPPs, CHPPs in March 2021 exceed consumption for first time since Aug 2020

09:18 23.03.2021
Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

Ukrgasbank expands 'green' financing for medicine, waste treatment, energy storage systems

16:32 13.03.2021
Servant of People to open all-Ukrainian reception room in Kyiv

Servant of People to open all-Ukrainian reception room in Kyiv

16:00 13.03.2021
Arakhamia takes charge of political council of Servant of People party

Arakhamia takes charge of political council of Servant of People party

15:34 13.03.2021
Servant of People congress approves new edition of party charter

Servant of People congress approves new edition of party charter

14:30 13.03.2021
Fedorov, Stefanyshyna, Maliuska, Tkachenko included in political council of Servant of People party

Fedorov, Stefanyshyna, Maliuska, Tkachenko included in political council of Servant of People party

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Industrial production in Ukraine 2.1% up in March 2021 - statistics

Finance Ministry proposes to raise tax on carbon dioxide emissions 3-fold, on water pollution 10-fold in eight years

NBU sends UAH 24.4 bln of profit to state budget

Czech Republic excluding Russia from tender to expand Dukovany NPP amid political scandal

Rada adopts law on certification of Ukrenergo

LATEST

Finance Ministry proposes to change criteria for land valuation in settlements by 2023

Price of VRIs and eurobonds of Ukraine rises following news of withdrawal of Russian troops

AMCU allows Datagroup to buy three companies of Volia

Kyivstar will provide digital solutions for development of infrastructure projects in Ukrainian cities

Industrial production in Ukraine 2.1% up in March 2021 - statistics

S&P downgrades JSC Ukrainian Railways to 'CCC'

Finance Ministry proposes to raise tax on carbon dioxide emissions 3-fold, on water pollution 10-fold in eight years

LC Waikiki to open store in Kyiv's RayON mall in Aug

Supreme Court finds fine of UAH 80 mln imposed by antimonopoly committee on British American Tobacco groundless

Some 206,000 persons apply for UAH 8,000 assistance – PM

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD