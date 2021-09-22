Zelensky's meeting with Servant of People members to be fundamental - press secretary

The meeting of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with MPs of the Servant of the People party, scheduled for next week, will be fundamental, said press secretary of the head of state Serhiy Nykyforov.

"A multi-day fundamental meeting of President Zelensky with the party is scheduled for the next non-plenary week. Most likely, in the same format as it was," Nykyforov told Interfax-Ukraine on Tuesday.

Zelensky's previous meeting with deputies of the Servant of the People party for the purpose of conducting an intensive course of the Kyiv School of Economics was held at the Rixos Prykarpattya hotel in Truskavets from July 29 to August 4, 2019.

As spokesperson of the faction Yulia Paliychuk said the day before, the President of Ukraine at the end of next week will gather deputies from the Servant of the People faction and representatives of all branches of government for a big working meeting, noting that it will not be a party congress or training of deputies.

The discussion of achievements over the past two years, the government's strategy for the next year, the plan of legislative work are among the topics of the meeting. Only vaccinated individuals or those who have a negative PCR test will be allowed to participate in the event.