Fedorov, Stefanyshyna, Maliuska, Tkachenko included in political council of Servant of People party

The congress of the Servant of the People party has supported the creation of a political council within the party structure.

The congress made the corresponding decision on Saturday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

The political council of the party included, in particular, MPs David Arakhamia, Artem Kultenko, Roman Koptelov, Olena Shuliak, Halyna Yanchenko, Oleksandr Merezhko, Yevhenia Kravchuk, Mykhailo Radutsky, Mykyta Poturayev, and Andriy Gerus.

In addition, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanyshyna, Minister of Justice Denys Maliuska, and Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko became members of the political council.

In general, 73 members should enter the political council, 62 of whom were elected by the congress on Saturday. The remaining 11 seats, as explained by chairman of the party Oleksandr Korniyenko, according to the new charter, "will be staffed in the process."