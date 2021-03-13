Facts

12:23 13.03.2021

Zelensky expects from deputies of Servant of People cohesive vote in Verkhovna Rada on laws essential for the country

1 min read
Zelensky expects from deputies of Servant of People cohesive vote in Verkhovna Rada on laws essential for the country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on deputies of the Servant of the People faction to vote responsibly for the laws that are important for the country.

"We will never make our country united if we ourselves are not united. I think you may have discussions about details, but when it comes to things that are fundamental for the country, there should always be at least 226 of our votes on the scoreboard, the scoreboard must always have at least 226 of our votes, the votes of Servant of the People," Zelensky said, speaking at the congress of the Servant of the People party in Kyiv on Saturday.

Tags: #zelensky #servant_of_the_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:30 13.03.2021
Fedorov, Stefanyshyna, Maliuska, Tkachenko included in political council of Servant of People party

Fedorov, Stefanyshyna, Maliuska, Tkachenko included in political council of Servant of People party

08:53 13.03.2021
Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

08:50 13.03.2021
Ukraine supports U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky – Zelensky

Ukraine supports U.S. sanctions against Kolomoisky – Zelensky

17:29 12.03.2021
Zelensky, Netanyahu discuss possibility of travel between Ukraine, Israel on vaccination passports

Zelensky, Netanyahu discuss possibility of travel between Ukraine, Israel on vaccination passports

17:18 09.03.2021
Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

Zelensky signs new version of law on financial leasing

11:52 09.03.2021
Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

11:45 09.03.2021
Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

11:28 09.03.2021
Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelensky

Center for Countering Disinformation to start operation in Ukraine in near future – Zelensky

10:26 09.03.2021
U.S. President Biden should forge direct, trusting relations with Zelensky – U.S. analysts, diplomats

U.S. President Biden should forge direct, trusting relations with Zelensky – U.S. analysts, diplomats

09:46 09.03.2021
Mendel: Nothing negative that no telephone talks between Zelensky, Biden yet

Mendel: Nothing negative that no telephone talks between Zelensky, Biden yet

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Fedorov, Stefanyshyna, Maliuska, Tkachenko included in political council of Servant of People party

Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

Stepanov: We've entered rather difficult period of new strain of COVID-19

Ukraine records 13,276 COVID-19 cases, 243 deaths in past 24 hours

Forget that Ukraine to forget about Crimea – Zelensky

LATEST

Ukraine's General Staff chief, Chairman of NATO Military Committee discuss current situation in Donbas - General Staff

SBU to interrogate each Verkhovna Rada deputy of VI convocation regarding vote on ratification of Kharkiv agreements – Danilov

Ski resort Bukovel closed for quarantine

Stepanov: We've entered rather difficult period of new strain of COVID-19

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid operational-tactical group

Ukraine records 13,276 COVID-19 cases, 243 deaths in past 24 hours

Number of 5G smartphones possessed by Ukrainians increases six-fold in Q4 2020

SBU initiates investigation on activities of Donetskoblgaz officials that led to heating cut of 58 boiler stations in JFO area

SBU initiates pretrial investigation on fact of high treason during signing, ratification of Kharkiv agreements in 2010

Zelensky signs law to extend agreement on Intl Mission for Protection of Investigation on downed flight MH17 with Netherlands until Aug

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD