Zelensky expects from deputies of Servant of People cohesive vote in Verkhovna Rada on laws essential for the country

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called on deputies of the Servant of the People faction to vote responsibly for the laws that are important for the country.

"We will never make our country united if we ourselves are not united. I think you may have discussions about details, but when it comes to things that are fundamental for the country, there should always be at least 226 of our votes on the scoreboard, the scoreboard must always have at least 226 of our votes, the votes of Servant of the People," Zelensky said, speaking at the congress of the Servant of the People party in Kyiv on Saturday.