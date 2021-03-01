NACP suspends public financing of Servant of People party due to violations

Public funding of the Servant of the People party was suspended by order of Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Oleksandr Novikov, the agency said on its website on Monday.

"NACP has identified signs of criminal offenses in the reports of such three political parties: Congress of Ukrainian Nationalists; Vilkul's Bloc Ukrainian Perspective and Servant of the People (in reports for two reporting periods). NACP will send the relevant materials to the National Police. Due to the revealed violations [...] public funding of the Servant of the People party has been suspended, the agency said.