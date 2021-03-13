Servant of People to open all-Ukrainian reception room in Kyiv

The Servant of the People political party plans to open an all-Ukrainian reception room in the capital's congress and exhibition center Parkovy from next week, said leader of the political force Oleksandr Korniyenko.

"I think that from Monday-Tuesday [March 15-16], an all-Ukrainian reception room of the Servant of the People party will open in Parkovy. There will be a separate mini-website dedicated to this," Korniyenko said at a briefing after the party's congress in Kyiv on Saturday.

He specified that ordinary citizens will also be able to apply to this reception room, and "once a week or two days a week there will be a reception for local deputies of the Servant of the People, since today the party includes 7,000 deputies of local councils.