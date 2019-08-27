Facts

10:12 27.08.2019

PGO informs Canada about lack of grounds for sanctions against Portnov – media

1 min read
PGO informs Canada about lack of grounds for sanctions against Portnov – media

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) has informed Canada that there were no grounds for applying sanctions against the former deputy head of the presidential administration of Ukraine under the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, Andriy Portnov, the Novoye Vremia edition reports.

A photocopy of the corresponding official letter dated July 30, signed by Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Serhiy Kiz, has been posted on Novoye Vremia's website.

"As of July 29, 2019 there is no pretrial investigation against A.V. Portnov, this person does not have the procedural status of a suspect, accused or defendant. Given the above, there are no legal grounds for the stay of Andriy Volodymyrovych Portnov, born on October 27, 1973, in the list to the regulation on freezing the assets of corrupt foreign officials (Ukraine) dated March 5, 2014," the letter said.

According to the publication, Canada imposed sanctions against the associates of former president Viktor Yanukovych, including Portnov, in 2014. In 2019, the government of Canada extended the sanctions against him and another 15 associates of Yanukovych for five years.

Tags: #pgo #canada #portnov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:58 22.08.2019
Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

Energoatom and Canada's Cameco sign memo of cooperation

11:43 20.08.2019
Court arrests ex-minister of income and tax Klymenko in absentia – PGO

Court arrests ex-minister of income and tax Klymenko in absentia – PGO

12:06 15.08.2019
Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

Hrymchak, his accomplice soliciting bribe for influence on Culture Ministry, Kyiv City Administration officials – PGO

10:06 15.08.2019
Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general

Hrymchak, his assistant solicit bribe for influence on court decisions – Prosecutor general

11:34 14.08.2019
Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

15:40 12.08.2019
Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

15:12 12.08.2019
Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

15:14 09.08.2019
NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

NABU asking PGO to transfer Kyiv's district administrative court judges case to investigation by bureau

17:55 08.08.2019
ICU co-owner Stetsenko denies PGO's accusations of abuses during transactions in 2014

ICU co-owner Stetsenko denies PGO's accusations of abuses during transactions in 2014

18:50 06.08.2019
Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

Gontareva, Filatov, Stetsenko summoned to PGO to be served notice of suspicion in UAH 150 mln embezzlement case – Prosecutor General

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Hetmantsev considers launch of Financial Investigations Service in six months to be realistic

Bolton announces his visit to Ukraine

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

LATEST

National Health Service head among most probable candidates for health minister – source

Hetmantsev considers launch of Financial Investigations Service in six months to be realistic

Poroshenko, Volker discuss continuation of pressure on Russia via further strengthening of sanctions

Bolton announces his visit to Ukraine

Ukraine should 'very clearly' raise question of MAP at NATO summit in Dec – Poroshenko

Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times over past day

Moskalkova returns to Moscow from Kyiv

Over 300,000 people cross demarcation line in Donbas over past week – Border Service

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD