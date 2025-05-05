Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:16 05.05.2025

UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

2 min read
UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

The fundraising platform UNITED24 has directed over UAH 3 billion to support Ukrainian medicine in three years.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, which is the coordinator of the Medical Assistance direction on the platform, in particular, through UNITED24, 240 ambulances for transporting the wounded and sick, 39 X-ray units with a C-arm for rapid diagnostics during surgical interventions, 655 generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply in healthcare facilities, 13 armored evacuation vehicles for work in high-risk areas, 83 anesthesia machines, 211 operating tables, ten operating microscopes for neurosurgery and 63 artificial lung ventilation devices were purchased for the needs of the healthcare sector.

In addition, over 13,500 external fixation devices, 15 laparoscopic racks, 71 osteosynthesis plates, 14 ultrasound devices, 35 osteosynthesis rods, 172 vacuum wound therapy devices, 12 incubators for newborns, as well as rehabilitation equipment, functional beds, Kirschner wires, cervical cages and other medical products used in hospitals across the country were purchased through the platform.

UNITED24 also supported the implementation of a number of infrastructure projects in the healthcare sector, in particular, two healthcare facilities were rebuilt in Chernihiv region, in Chernechchyn territorial community, which is in Sumy region, the construction of a new general practice family medicine outpatient clinic was completed instead of the outpatient clinic, which was completely destroyed by the Russians in the spring of 2022 as a result of an air strike.

Due to the platform, the outpatient clinic is also being restored and modernized with the reconstruction of the roof of the hospital in Kyiv region, a hospital is being restored in Kharkiv region, and work is ongoing at Chernihiv district hospital.

In addition, the funds collected within the joint collection of the UNITED24 platform and monobank are directed to emergency work in the historical buildings of Okhmatdyt hospital.

Tags: #medicine #united24

MORE ABOUT

13:15 05.05.2025
United24 platform already raises over UAH 56 bln in support of Ukraine

United24 platform already raises over UAH 56 bln in support of Ukraine

13:31 07.04.2025
Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

17:58 30.01.2025
Health Ministry continues to prevent private clinics from joining MGP, creates discriminatory conditions – market participants

Health Ministry continues to prevent private clinics from joining MGP, creates discriminatory conditions – market participants

14:13 30.12.2024
United24 platform collects UAH 13 bln in donations in 2024 to support Ukraine – Fedorov

United24 platform collects UAH 13 bln in donations in 2024 to support Ukraine – Fedorov

19:40 02.07.2024
With beginning of war, there is shortage of orthopedists, surgeons and anesthesiologists – Liashko

With beginning of war, there is shortage of orthopedists, surgeons and anesthesiologists – Liashko

20:42 23.04.2024
Ukraine to secure additional EUR 100 mln from Council of Europe for healthcare reconstruction

Ukraine to secure additional EUR 100 mln from Council of Europe for healthcare reconstruction

20:42 17.04.2024
Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

Meeting with Swiss delegation held at President's Office

09:54 16.04.2024
Almost 11,200 generators installed in Ukrainian clinics - Ministry of Health

Almost 11,200 generators installed in Ukrainian clinics - Ministry of Health

20:45 12.04.2024
Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

Defense Ministry: Delegations of Ukraine, USA discuss training programs for military doctors

18:51 12.04.2024
At least $14.2 bln needed to restore medical infrastructure destroyed by aggressor in Ukraine

At least $14.2 bln needed to restore medical infrastructure destroyed by aggressor in Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Ukraine may receive 3 mln shells in 2025, 1.8 mln of them under Czech Initiative – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Czech Republic intend to create structure for training pilots, technicians for F16 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

AD
AD