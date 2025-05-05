UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

The fundraising platform UNITED24 has directed over UAH 3 billion to support Ukrainian medicine in three years.

As reported by the Ministry of Health, which is the coordinator of the Medical Assistance direction on the platform, in particular, through UNITED24, 240 ambulances for transporting the wounded and sick, 39 X-ray units with a C-arm for rapid diagnostics during surgical interventions, 655 generators to ensure uninterrupted power supply in healthcare facilities, 13 armored evacuation vehicles for work in high-risk areas, 83 anesthesia machines, 211 operating tables, ten operating microscopes for neurosurgery and 63 artificial lung ventilation devices were purchased for the needs of the healthcare sector.

In addition, over 13,500 external fixation devices, 15 laparoscopic racks, 71 osteosynthesis plates, 14 ultrasound devices, 35 osteosynthesis rods, 172 vacuum wound therapy devices, 12 incubators for newborns, as well as rehabilitation equipment, functional beds, Kirschner wires, cervical cages and other medical products used in hospitals across the country were purchased through the platform.

UNITED24 also supported the implementation of a number of infrastructure projects in the healthcare sector, in particular, two healthcare facilities were rebuilt in Chernihiv region, in Chernechchyn territorial community, which is in Sumy region, the construction of a new general practice family medicine outpatient clinic was completed instead of the outpatient clinic, which was completely destroyed by the Russians in the spring of 2022 as a result of an air strike.

Due to the platform, the outpatient clinic is also being restored and modernized with the reconstruction of the roof of the hospital in Kyiv region, a hospital is being restored in Kharkiv region, and work is ongoing at Chernihiv district hospital.

In addition, the funds collected within the joint collection of the UNITED24 platform and monobank are directed to emergency work in the historical buildings of Okhmatdyt hospital.