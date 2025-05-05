Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:44 05.05.2025

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Former Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Smyrnov, who was previously suspected of receiving illegal benefits and legalizing illegally acquired funds, was taken into custody by decision of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACU) with the option of bail, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) reported on Monday on the Telegram channel.

"On May 5, 2025, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court supported the position of the SAPO prosecutor and changed the preventive measure to the former Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, suspected of accepting an offer of an illegal benefit in the amount of $100,000 and legalization of property obtained by criminal means [Part 1 of Article 368-5, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 209 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine]. The court partially satisfied the motion of the NABU detectives, agreed to by the SAPO prosecutor, and changed the preventive measure to detention for the suspect with the alternative of paying a bail of UAH 18 million. The person was also assigned relevant procedural obligations," the report says.

The Anti-Corruption Center (ACC) reports that the former official is suspected of "illegal enrichment of UAH 15.7 million, legalization of illegally acquired funds, and acceptance of an offer of illegal benefit in the form of construction work for $100,000."

According to the investigation, Smyrnov acquired real estate and movable property worth over UAH 17 million, which is UAH 15.7 million more than his legal income. In addition, in 2019–2021, he illegally acquired funds that he decided to legalize by building private houses with a total area of ​​over 300 square meters in Odesa region. To cover up such actions, he turned to the beneficiary of the company that owned land on the seashore and transferred almost UAH 6.5 million for the construction of the facilities.

As reported, Smyrnov held the position of Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine in 2019-2024.

On April 16, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) informed him of a new suspicion of receiving an illegal benefit in the amount of $100,000 and legalization of illegally acquired funds. The SAPO found out that Smyrnov turned to the beneficiary of a company that owned land on the seashore and transferred almost UAH 6.5 million for the construction of facilities. "Despite the fact that the specified facilities were actually used by a high-ranking official, their ownership was registered in the company, and after he was notified of the suspicion, it was re-registered in the name of a trusted person," the report notes.

In addition, according to the prosecutor's office, the SAPO and NABU found out that in 2022, the top official was approached by the owner of a construction company with a request to assist in the adoption by the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine of a decision to cancel the results of the tender, in which another company won, and to ensure the victory of his company. "In return, he promised the high-ranking official to provide services and work for the construction of one of the houses on the coast for a total amount of $100,000. The high-ranking official agreed to the proposal and, using his official position, fulfilled the obligations assumed. The Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine subsequently adopted the ‘necessary’ decision," the prosecutor's office emphasizes.

Thus, as noted in the SAPO, today the former deputy head of the President’s Office of Ukraine is charged with receiving illegal benefits in the amount of $100,000 and legalization of illegally acquired funds, that is, committing crimes under Part 1 of Article 368-5, Part 1, Part 2 of Article 209 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The owner of the construction company has been notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pretrial investigation into the case is ongoing, other persons who are likely involved in the commission of the crime are being identified.

