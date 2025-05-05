Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:23 05.05.2025

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

2 min read
In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia
Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met in Prague with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky to discuss the implementation of the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Czech Republic.

As Sybiha wrote on the social network X, he and Lipavsky, in particular, discussed the prospects for a just peace and increased pressure on Russia, including sanctions and continued military aid to Ukraine.

“I thanked the Czech Republic for its important and effective artillery ammunition initiative. I am grateful to all partners who joined it. The initiative is expected to be expanded to provide Ukraine with 1.8 million shells this year,” the minister noted.

He added that “with allies like Czechia, we are confident that we have the necessary support to strengthen Ukraine and bring a just and lasting peace closer.”

On May 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Czech Republic to discuss diplomatic efforts and joint pressure on Russia for a lasting ceasefire and end to the war.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to receive three million artillery shells in 2025, of which 1.8 million are within the framework of the implementation of the Czech Initiative. Zelenskyy also announced the creation of a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 school within the framework of the aviation coalition, it will be located outside of Ukraine. The statements were made during Zelenskyy's answers to journalists' questions at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.

Tags: #sybiha #lipavsky

MORE ABOUT

15:41 02.05.2025
Sybiha at parliament: Agreement with USA is important component of Ukraine's future security infrastructure

Sybiha at parliament: Agreement with USA is important component of Ukraine's future security infrastructure

15:35 02.05.2025
Sybiha: Ukraine insists on increasing pressure on Russia, its short-term truces are mere manipulations

Sybiha: Ukraine insists on increasing pressure on Russia, its short-term truces are mere manipulations

20:50 01.05.2025
Sybiha: Agreement marks start of new chapter in Ukraine-US strategic partnership

Sybiha: Agreement marks start of new chapter in Ukraine-US strategic partnership

15:10 30.04.2025
Sybiha concedes peace talks in any format after real and lasting ceasefire achieved

Sybiha concedes peace talks in any format after real and lasting ceasefire achieved

18:01 29.04.2025
Sybiha invites future German Foreign Minister to Ukraine

Sybiha invites future German Foreign Minister to Ukraine

16:37 28.04.2025
Sybiha speaks of the need for accurate info on path to peace: Russia's offensives have mostly lost steam, Ukraine has largely stabilized frontline

Sybiha speaks of the need for accurate info on path to peace: Russia's offensives have mostly lost steam, Ukraine has largely stabilized frontline

16:18 28.04.2025
Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9

Sybiha: If Russia really wants peace, it must cease fire without waiting for May 9

12:20 26.04.2025
Sybiha meets with Uruguayan FM Lubetkin, discusses support for Ukraine, BringKidsBack program

Sybiha meets with Uruguayan FM Lubetkin, discusses support for Ukraine, BringKidsBack program

09:48 24.04.2025
Sybiha on massive night attack: It’s Russia, not Ukraine, that is obstacle to peace

Sybiha on massive night attack: It’s Russia, not Ukraine, that is obstacle to peace

18:23 22.04.2025
Sybiha thanks New Zealand for decision to expand military support to Ukraine

Sybiha thanks New Zealand for decision to expand military support to Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Ukraine may receive 3 mln shells in 2025, 1.8 mln of them under Czech Initiative – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Czech Republic intend to create structure for training pilots, technicians for F16 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

Six killed, six wounded, incl two children, in Donetsk region due to enemy shelling – authorities

AD
AD