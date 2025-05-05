In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

Photo: https://mfa.gov.ua/

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met in Prague with his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavsky to discuss the implementation of the results of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to the Czech Republic.

As Sybiha wrote on the social network X, he and Lipavsky, in particular, discussed the prospects for a just peace and increased pressure on Russia, including sanctions and continued military aid to Ukraine.

“I thanked the Czech Republic for its important and effective artillery ammunition initiative. I am grateful to all partners who joined it. The initiative is expected to be expanded to provide Ukraine with 1.8 million shells this year,” the minister noted.

He added that “with allies like Czechia, we are confident that we have the necessary support to strengthen Ukraine and bring a just and lasting peace closer.”

On May 4, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the Czech Republic to discuss diplomatic efforts and joint pressure on Russia for a lasting ceasefire and end to the war.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects to receive three million artillery shells in 2025, of which 1.8 million are within the framework of the implementation of the Czech Initiative. Zelenskyy also announced the creation of a Ukrainian-Czech F-16 school within the framework of the aviation coalition, it will be located outside of Ukraine. The statements were made during Zelenskyy's answers to journalists' questions at a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel.