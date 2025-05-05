Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:08 05.05.2025

UDS to help in demining Chornobyl zone, forests and water bodies of Ukraine – Ministry of Environment

2 min read
UDS to help in demining Chornobyl zone, forests and water bodies of Ukraine – Ministry of Environment

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Demining Services (UDS) have concluded a memorandum of cooperation.

"The purpose of the Memorandum is cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining, a joint search for donors for projects in forestry and water management, as well as demining the territories of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. It also concerns cooperation in attracting international and national grant resources to finance humanitarian programs and environmental restoration projects," the Ministry of Environment said in a message on Monday's telegram channel.

UDS is a national mine action operator, uniting veteran deminers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, professional doctors and managers, and carries out its activities with respect for the environment, guided by the principles of "Do No Harm," mandatory environmental impact assessment and restoration of the environment after completion of work. These principles are based on international standards IMAS 07.11, the ISO 14001 environmental management system, the UDS environmental policy and environmental legislation of Ukraine.

The State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine also signed a memorandum of cooperation with UDS in the field of humanitarian demining of water bodies and coastal zones.

"The joint initiative aims not only to identify and neutralize dangerous objects, but also to restore safe access to rivers, lakes and reservoirs, especially in war-torn regions," the message states.

This year, in cooperation with the State Water Agency, UDS plans to begin non-technical survey and demining of rivers and lakes in Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions. As noted, UDS is the only non-state company that can quickly, safely and qualitatively demine water areas and rivers.

Tags: #chornobyl_zone #uds

MORE ABOUT

13:02 05.09.2024
Fire in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone contained, radiation levels normal – ministry

Fire in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone contained, radiation levels normal – ministry

18:03 27.03.2022
Over 10,000 ha of forest on fire near Chornobyl – ombudsperson

Over 10,000 ha of forest on fire near Chornobyl – ombudsperson

14:49 22.06.2020
Another fire breaks out in Chornobyl zone

Another fire breaks out in Chornobyl zone

09:25 27.04.2020
Onslaught of wildfires put out in Chornobyl exclusion zone - Avakov

Onslaught of wildfires put out in Chornobyl exclusion zone - Avakov

10:05 22.04.2020
Three wildfire hotspots remain in Chornobyl exclusion zone

Three wildfire hotspots remain in Chornobyl exclusion zone

12:46 20.04.2020
Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

Strong wind preventing liquidating of fire in Chornobyl zone – interior minister

10:55 17.04.2020
Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

Smoke coming from Chornobyl exclusion zone to Kyiv is not radioactive - mayor

18:00 16.04.2020
Fire resumes in Chornobyl zone, sandstorm inflates pockets of decay - Zone Administartion

Fire resumes in Chornobyl zone, sandstorm inflates pockets of decay - Zone Administartion

18:46 08.04.2020
Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

Cs-137 concentration in Kyiv's air after brushfires in Chornobyl zone are safe – Technical Center for Nuclear and Radiation Safety

16:43 07.04.2020
Chornobyl fire zone increases to 35 hectares - Emergency Service

Chornobyl fire zone increases to 35 hectares - Emergency Service

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Ukraine may receive 3 mln shells in 2025, 1.8 mln of them under Czech Initiative – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Czech Republic intend to create structure for training pilots, technicians for F16 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

AD
AD