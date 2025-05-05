UDS to help in demining Chornobyl zone, forests and water bodies of Ukraine – Ministry of Environment

The Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Demining Services (UDS) have concluded a memorandum of cooperation.

"The purpose of the Memorandum is cooperation in the field of humanitarian demining, a joint search for donors for projects in forestry and water management, as well as demining the territories of the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. It also concerns cooperation in attracting international and national grant resources to finance humanitarian programs and environmental restoration projects," the Ministry of Environment said in a message on Monday's telegram channel.

UDS is a national mine action operator, uniting veteran deminers of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, professional doctors and managers, and carries out its activities with respect for the environment, guided by the principles of "Do No Harm," mandatory environmental impact assessment and restoration of the environment after completion of work. These principles are based on international standards IMAS 07.11, the ISO 14001 environmental management system, the UDS environmental policy and environmental legislation of Ukraine.

The State Agency of Water Resources of Ukraine also signed a memorandum of cooperation with UDS in the field of humanitarian demining of water bodies and coastal zones.

"The joint initiative aims not only to identify and neutralize dangerous objects, but also to restore safe access to rivers, lakes and reservoirs, especially in war-torn regions," the message states.

This year, in cooperation with the State Water Agency, UDS plans to begin non-technical survey and demining of rivers and lakes in Mykolaiv and Kyiv regions. As noted, UDS is the only non-state company that can quickly, safely and qualitatively demine water areas and rivers.