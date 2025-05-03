Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:16 03.05.2025

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire will be violated – monitoring must be addressed swiftly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the critical importance of establishing a monitoring mechanism in the event of a ceasefire agreement, as he is convinced there will inevitably be violations.

"If a one-month ceasefire is agreed upon, then broadly speaking, there will be no full-scale warfare during that month. But violations will absolutely occur – not 90%, but 100%. Still, the scale of war we see today will diminish. Everyone understands the need to quickly resolve the monitoring issue. Ceasefire is priority number one," Zelenskyy told reporters.

