Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has approved the form of an international certificate for the export of shell eggs to Canada, the press service of the Poultry Farmers' Union of Ukraine reported.

"We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the export of eggs to Canada is possible only in the case of cooperation with licensed importers in Canada, who must have a valid Safe Food for Canadians License [SFC], "the department emphasized.

You can familiarize yourself with the form of the certificate on the official web portal of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection of Ukraine in the International Cooperation section in the Certificates for export from Ukraine heading.

The agency's website also publishes additional information on compliance with Canadian legislation for producers of shell eggs and egg products, in particular regarding storage and transportation of eggs and egg products, labeling of eggs and egg products, salmonellosis control program - egg products, salmonellosis control program - shell eggs, egg sorting requirements, and identification standards.