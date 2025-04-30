Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:00 30.04.2025

Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

1 min read
Canada opens its market for shell eggs from Ukraine

The State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection has approved the form of an international certificate for the export of shell eggs to Canada, the press service of the Poultry Farmers' Union of Ukraine reported.

"We would like to draw your attention to the fact that the export of eggs to Canada is possible only in the case of cooperation with licensed importers in Canada, who must have a valid Safe Food for Canadians License [SFC], "the department emphasized.

You can familiarize yourself with the form of the certificate on the official web portal of the State Service on Food Safety and Consumer Protection of Ukraine in the International Cooperation section in the Certificates for export from Ukraine heading.

The agency's website also publishes additional information on compliance with Canadian legislation for producers of shell eggs and egg products, in particular regarding storage and transportation of eggs and egg products, labeling of eggs and egg products, salmonellosis control program - egg products, salmonellosis control program - shell eggs, egg sorting requirements, and identification standards.

Tags: #canada #export #eggs

MORE ABOUT

19:24 30.04.2025
Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain in nine months of 2024/25 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

Ukraine exports 35 mln tonnes of grain in nine months of 2024/25 MY – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

09:29 16.04.2025
Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

20:24 14.04.2025
Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

Dairy Alliance Group of Companies exports products to 27 countries for UAH 1 bln in 2024

16:30 14.04.2025
Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

Grain export rates lag behind last year's by 5 mln tonnes - Agrarian Ministry

17:06 29.03.2025
Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

Export duty on scrap metal from Ukraine to Türkiye to remain even after possible Free Trade Agreement ratification – MP

20:24 28.03.2025
Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

Ukraine exportes 3.2 mln tonnes of grain in March – Ministry of Agriculture

20:36 14.03.2025
Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

Canada contributes CAD 70 mln to Ukraine Energy Support Fund – Energy Community

19:17 14.03.2025
Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

Yermak, Advisor to Canada's PM discuss preparations for telephone conversation between Zelenskyy, future PM of Canada

14:11 13.03.2025
Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

20:43 12.03.2025
FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

FMs of Ukraine, Canada agree on positions on eve of G7 ministerial meeting

HOT NEWS

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

Ukraine ready to help restore power supply in Europe after major failures – Energy Minister

Govt directs 80% of PrivatBank's net profit for 2024 to state budget, 50% to Oschadbank

LATEST

China publishes lists of suppliers of barley, corn and soybeans from Ukraine

Deleverage of Ukrainian companies in last three years exceeds foreign direct investment three times – expert

Over 80% of wheat, barley, oats and peas sown in Sumy region – Minister of Agrarian Policy

EIB receives EUR 475 mln in export credit guarantee applications for SMEs exporting to Ukraine

EIB preparing to sign project with Ukraine's Ukrhydroenergo to restore strategic energy infrastructure

EIB conducting feasibility study for pilot social housing project in Ukraine

Volume of loans issued in 4 months of 2025 under eOselia program decreases by 40% - Ukrfinzhytlo

Agri Credit Guarantee Fund issues only 24 loans for UAH 39.7 mln in 2025 - minister

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

UZ Cargo Poland completes first fuel shipment via Lithuania-Poland-Ukraine route

AD
AD