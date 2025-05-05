European Solidarity insists on meeting with ministers participating in negotiations with USA on minerals deal – Gerashchenko

The European Solidarity faction insists on a meeting with the ministers participating in the negotiations with the USA on the signed agreement on mineral resources, said faction co-chair Iryna Gerashchenko.

"European Solidarity insists on a meeting with the ministers - participants in the negotiating group to inform our deputies about the agreement and technical annexes with details to it, so that we make an informed decision both in the committee and during the vote in the Verkhovna Rada," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to her, the faction sent a letter to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal demanding such a meeting.

"Our voters want to know the details of the agreement and demand that we vote consciously. Our faction advocates a strategic and mutually beneficial partnership with the United States. Ukraine is vitally dependent on American aid. Ukrainians have the right to know how the agreement will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces and end the war," the MP emphasized.

As the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction), told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the committee will consider the issue of ratifying the agreement on mineral resources between the United States and Ukraine on Tuesday.

As reported, the Foreign Policy Committee is the main one preparing for consideration at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of the draft law No. 0309 on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the creation of the American-Ukrainian investment fund.