Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:32 05.05.2025

European Solidarity insists on meeting with ministers participating in negotiations with USA on minerals deal – Gerashchenko

2 min read
European Solidarity insists on meeting with ministers participating in negotiations with USA on minerals deal – Gerashchenko

The European Solidarity faction insists on a meeting with the ministers participating in the negotiations with the USA on the signed agreement on mineral resources, said faction co-chair Iryna Gerashchenko.

"European Solidarity insists on a meeting with the ministers - participants in the negotiating group to inform our deputies about the agreement and technical annexes with details to it, so that we make an informed decision both in the committee and during the vote in the Verkhovna Rada," Gerashchenko wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to her, the faction sent a letter to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal demanding such a meeting.

"Our voters want to know the details of the agreement and demand that we vote consciously. Our faction advocates a strategic and mutually beneficial partnership with the United States. Ukraine is vitally dependent on American aid. Ukrainians have the right to know how the agreement will help the Ukrainian Armed Forces and end the war," the MP emphasized.

As the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko (Servant of the People faction), told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, the committee will consider the issue of ratifying the agreement on mineral resources between the United States and Ukraine on Tuesday.

As reported, the Foreign Policy Committee is the main one preparing for consideration at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada of the draft law No. 0309 on the ratification of the agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the creation of the American-Ukrainian investment fund.

Tags: #european_solidarity #gerashchenko #agreement_on_mineral_resources

MORE ABOUT

16:09 02.05.2025
European Solidarity to appeal to law enforcement agencies due to possible interference in Rada e-system

European Solidarity to appeal to law enforcement agencies due to possible interference in Rada e-system

12:16 01.05.2025
European Solidarity faction calls on Zelenskyy to discuss mineral agreement concluded with the US with representatives of the Rada factions and groups

European Solidarity faction calls on Zelenskyy to discuss mineral agreement concluded with the US with representatives of the Rada factions and groups

16:02 29.04.2025
Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

Sanctions do not allow Poroshenko to conclude property division agreement with his wife, so he does it via court – lawyer

18:42 28.04.2025
European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

European Solidarity deputies come to NBU demanding to stop pressure on Poroshenko and Intl Investment Bank

14:01 25.04.2025
Poroshenko calls for transfer of Taurus missiles, adoption of resolutions in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

Poroshenko calls for transfer of Taurus missiles, adoption of resolutions in support of Ukraine’s territorial integrity

18:50 22.04.2025
European solidarity considers trial of Klitschko's dpty Prokopiv attempt to intimidate opposition

European solidarity considers trial of Klitschko's dpty Prokopiv attempt to intimidate opposition

15:43 22.04.2025
Klympush-Tsintsadze on conditions for ceasefire: if true, then USA not set on achieving lasting peace

Klympush-Tsintsadze on conditions for ceasefire: if true, then USA not set on achieving lasting peace

11:52 08.04.2025
European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

16:30 07.04.2025
National Guard Brigades Liut and Rubezh receive Ai-Petri SV counter-intelligence systems

National Guard Brigades Liut and Rubezh receive Ai-Petri SV counter-intelligence systems

10:58 03.04.2025
Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Ex-dpty head of President’s Office Smyrnov arrested with bail of UAH 18 mln

Ukraine may receive 3 mln shells in 2025, 1.8 mln of them under Czech Initiative – ​​Zelenskyy

Ukraine, Czech Republic intend to create structure for training pilots, technicians for F16 – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Trump says he might involve Turkish President in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine

Air Forces hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

Supreme Court confirms lack of license for Universal Commodity Exchange 'Contract House of UICE' activities

Zelenskyy discusses need for complete and unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, additional pressure on Russia in Czech Parliament

Uklon declares support for bill on automatic exchange of info on income from digital platforms

Air Force hit enemy UAV control point in Kursk region

In Prague, Sybiha discusses with his Czech counterpart prospects for just peace, increased pressure on Russia

UNITED24 directs over UAH 3 bln to support Ukrainian healthcare sector in three years

Zelenskyy on attitude of Czech opposition to support for Ukraine: They all understand that Ukraine is protecting security o Czech Republic

Zelenskyy in Czech Republic: Russia rejects many proposals for real long-term ceasefire, sanctions need to be tightened

AD
AD