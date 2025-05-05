Ukrainian soldiers marching to applause at London parade – media

Ukrainian soldiers, training in the UK, took part in a military parade marking Victory in Europe Day (VE-Day), the 80th anniversary of which began in London, Sky News reported on Monday.

“There are a number of Ukrainian soldiers taking part in the procession. As they marched past the box where the Royal Family and leading politicians are sitting, they received a salute from the King and applause. The Ukrainian soldiers involved in the parade are training in the UK, while their country faces an invasion from Russia,” the message reads.