Ukraine, Czech Republic to sign memos on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions – media

Ukraine and the Czech Republic will sign two memorandums on strengthening cooperation between medical institutions, wife of the president of Ukraine Olena Zelenska said on Monday, Radio Svoboda reports.

"Two memorandums will be signed between our countries... In fact, this is direct cooperation in the "clinic-clinic" format between medical institutions of Ukraine and the world without unnecessary bureaucracy," she said during the international conference "Global Healthcare Initiative for Ukraine" in Prague.

An important area of cooperation, according to Zelenska, will be mental health.

The memorandum between the Coordination Center for Mental Health of the Cabinet of Ministers and the National Institute of Mental Health of the Czech Republic was signed by Minister of Health Viktor Liashko and Head of the Coordination Center for Mental Health Oksana Zbitneva.

"The death of one person can mentally traumatize dozens and hundreds of people from their circle. Therefore, we can only imagine the state of Ukrainians today. After all, after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, there is probably no person who has not had someone close to them suffer from Russian attacks or at the front. This applies to both children and adults. The burden on the psyche of Ukrainians is unprecedented," Zelenska said at the conference.