Prosecutor's office serves notice of suspicion to owner of Odesa hotel where nine people killed in fire

Prosecutor's office in Odesa region has served a notice of suspicion to the owner of Tokyo Star Hotel, Vadym Chorny, under the article concerning the fire safety violation causing serious consequences (nine people were killed).

The press service of prosecutor's office in Odesa region reported on Monday that Chorny is suspected under Part 2 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Law enforcers are taking measures to seize and study the constituent documents of the enterprise – the owner of the hotel, financial and economic activities, the installation and maintenance of fire alarms, and other things.

As reported, in Odesa on the night of Saturday, August 17, there was a fire in the Tokyo Star Hotel, resulting in nine deaths and 10 injuries.