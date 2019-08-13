Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has fired Roman Bezsmertny from the post of Ukraine's representative in the working subgroup on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) to resolve the situation in the east of the country.

Corresponding decree No. 414 of August 13 has been posted on the official website of the head of state.

"For a partial change of Article 1 of presidential decree No. 414 dated June 19, 2019 on the issues of ensuring the representation of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group (as amended by decree No. 504 of July 9, 2019), to relieve Bezsmertny Roman Petrovych of the duty to represent Ukraine in the working subgroup on political issues of the Trilateral Contact Group," the document says.

As reported, Zelensky by his decree of June 19, 2019 reassigned three authorized representatives of Ukraine in the working groups of the TCG to peacefully resolve the situation in certain areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In particular, Oleksandr Motsyk was authorized to represent Ukraine in the working subgroup on political issues. However, on July 9 Zelensky appointed Bezsmertny to this post. Bezsmertny in 2015-2016 served as Ukraine's representative in the TCG political subgroup, but then left the Minsk process.